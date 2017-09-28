Playboy's Most Iconic Magazine Covers From 1953 to 2016

Hugh Hefner, the publishing powerhouse who founded Playboy magazine in 1953 and challenged puritanical convention, died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion, leaving behind a legacy that his son, Cooper Hefner, will carry on in his absence. In celebration of Hugh's numerous accomplishments, the magazine shared some of the editor's favorite covers with E! News and other outlets, featuring Pamela Anderson, Jenny McCarthy and Anna Nicole Smith.

"A lot of people would kill to have my life and I understand that," Hugh, 91, once told E! News. "I am a kid who dreamed impossible dreams. I am the luckiest guy on the planet and I know it."

Hugh Hefner

Courtesy of Playboy

Hugh's impact on the publishing industry won't soon be forgotten.

"From the very start, Playboy was about more than just the beautiful women featured in its pages. Mr. Hefner took a progressive approach not only to sexuality and humor, but also to literature, politics and culture," the magazine said in a press release. "Within its pages, Playboy published fiction by such writers as Ray Bradbury, Charles Beaumont, John Updike, Ian Fleming, Joseph Heller, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Margaret Atwood, Jack Kerouac and Kurt Vonnegut." To this day, the magazine is published in more than 20 countries around the world.

Take a look at some of Playboy's most iconic covers:

1953 Playboy Cover

Playboy

December 1953

Marilyn Monroe

1955 Playboy Cover

Playboy

July 1955

Janet Pilgrim

1964 Playboy Cover

Playboy

May 1964

Donna Michelle

1965 Playboy Cover

Playboy

June 1965

Turid Lundberg

1969 Playboy Cover

Playboy

July 1969

Barbi Benton

1971 Playboy Cover

Playboy

October 1971

Darine Stern

1989 Playboy Cover

Playboy

October 1989

Pamela Anderson

1993 Playboy Cover, Anna Nicole Smith

Playboy

June 1993

Anna Nicole Smith

2005 Playboy Cover, Jenny McCarthy

Playboy

January 2005

Jenny McCarthy

2009 Playboy Cover

Playboy

April 2009

Seth Rogen and Hope Dworaczyk

2013 Playboy Cover, Kate Moss

Playboy

November 2013

Lauren Young

2014 Playboy Cover, Kate Moss

Playboy

January/February 2014

Kate Moss

2016 Playboy Cover, Pamela Anderson

Playboy

January/February 2016

Pamela Anderson

Information regarding Hugh's memorial services is not available at this time.

For more on Hugh, watch Daily Pop today at noon at E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!

