Andy Samberg Brings His "Baby Girl" to Conan

Andy Samberg may be a new dad but he hasn't lost his old sense of humor.
While making a guest appearance on Conan, Conan O'Brien told the studio audience that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star brought his baby girl to the show to introduce her to the world.
That's when Samberg stepped out on stage with a fake baby doll strapped into his carrier. The former Saturday Night Live star continued to do everything a parent shouldn't do with a newborn. He ran recklessly to the crowd, high-fived the audience and started dancing as his "daughter" bounced off his chest. As if that wasn't enough, he then chest bumped a football player, did the worm, slid down a slip n' slide bowling lane into some pins and jumped into the arms of a wrestlers before greeting O'Brien and his co-host Andy Richter.
But the jokes didn't end there. Sandberg then proceeded to pull out a baby music player and told the audience "she's sleeping."
"Wow! Yeah, what a sweetheart she is. She's so quiet," O'Brien said.
"She's so sweet," Sandberg agreed before tossing his fake daughter over his shoulder.
"It looks like you got an easy baby there," Richter added.
"Oh! She's so mellow," Sandberg quipped, still trying to catch his breath from his shenanigans.
Watch the video to see Samberg's antics.
Samberg also recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked to the host about life as a new dad. When Jimmy Kimmel asked Samberg what he loved most about fatherhood, the new dad replied, "She started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard. I was like ‘Oh well, I taught her everything I know.'"
E! News reported that Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsomwelcomed a baby girl in August; Us Weekly broke the news. However, the little girl's name and exact date of birth weren't known at the time of the writing. This is the first child for the couple. Samberg and Newsom tied the knot in 2013 after dating for five years.
It looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to meet Samberg's real daughter.