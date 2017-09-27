Jenny McCarthy, Paris Hilton and More Playboy Models React to Hugh Hefner's Death

Being the founder of Playboy magazine, Hugh Hefner impacted the lives of many models.
As a result, it should come as no surprise that many familiar faces who graced the pages of the iconic publication are speaking out and sharing their memories of the Hollywood legend.
Jenny McCarthy was one of the first to react to Hugh's death on social media where she shared her Playboy cover.
"RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you for choosing me to be one of your bunnies. I hope I made you proud. I will forever be grateful."
Donna D'Errico couldn't help but express how much Hugh paved the way for her career.
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner ?? The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef?? thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness ????love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy
?It's good to be selfish. But not so self-centered that you never listen to other people? - Hugh Hefner Deeply saddened by this news. My prayers and thoughts are with the Hefner family?? #riphef I have met so many amazing people and friends throughout my @playboy family. Thank you Hef for all that you have done for so many people in your life. You will be greatly missed. You?re an icon and will live forever in our hearts. #playboy #missjuly2015
"Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef," she shared on Twitter. "You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP."
As for Paris Hilton, she shared a collage of photos with Hugh that showcased their friendship over several years.
"So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind," she wrote on Instagram. "We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend."
Kim Kardashian added, "Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She's texts me the perfect Hef emojis. RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo."
On Wednesday evening, Playboy announced that Hugh had passed away at 91 from natural causes at the Playboy Mansion. Information regarding memorial services is not available at this time.
"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," Cooper Hefner shared in a statement. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."
Hugh's son added, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."