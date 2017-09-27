Frances Bean Cobain Gets $95,000 a Month From Kurt Cobain's Publicity Rights

No surprise here: Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain is very well taken care of financially thanks to her late dad.

According to a yearly income and expense declaration filed earlier this year as part of her divorce from Isaiah Silva, the 24-year-old model makes $95,496 a month from the Nirvana rocker's publicity rights and $6,784 a month in dividends.

She is also worth more than $11 million—she listed property worth $4.5 million and stocks, bonds and other assets worth $6.8 million.

Frances also listed her monthly spending amount to be $206,000.