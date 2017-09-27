Ryan Adams Sends Love to Newly Engaged Ex-Wife Mandy Moore After This Is Us Premiere

Their love story may be over, but that doesn't mean they can't still support each other...

After reports of a sometimes contentious divorce, exes Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore are now most certainly on good terms. On Tuesday night, the music man took to Twitter to show some serious support for his ex-wife, who recently got engaged to Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, right after the second season premiere of Moore's hit show, This Is Us.

As the premiere was ending, Moore tweeted to her more than 2.6 million fans, "How's everyone doing?? You with us? #ThisIsUs."