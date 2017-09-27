Ryan Adams Sends Love to Newly Engaged Ex-Wife Mandy Moore After This Is Us Premiere

Their love story may be over, but that doesn't mean they can't still support each other...
After reports of a sometimes contentious divorce, exes Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore are now most certainly on good terms. On Tuesday night, the music man took to Twitter to show some serious support for his ex-wife, who recently got engaged to Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, right after the second season premiere of Moore's hit show, This Is Us.
As the premiere was ending, Moore tweeted to her more than 2.6 million fans, "How's everyone doing?? You with us? #ThisIsUs."
Always!— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 27, 2017
Rooting for you. #thisisus https://t.co/qV0qHyW95s
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Moments after the "Candy" singer's tweet, the "Do You Still Love Me?" singer/songwriter responded happily, writing, "Always! Rooting for you." And if the tears weren't falling during the emotional episode, this touching show of support between former spouses may certainly have gotten to you!
The former flames' love story began in 2008, when the musical twosome first started dating.
The pair parted ways briefly, but reconciled soon after. They were engaged in February 2009 and married one month later on March 10, 2009 in Savannah, GA.
The low-profile duo announced their separation in January 2015. Reps for the singers said at the time, "Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams have mutually decided to end their marriage of almost 6 years. It is a respectful, amicable parting of ways and both Mandy and Ryan are asking for media to respect their privacy at this time."
They finalized their divorce in June 2016.
As previously reported by E! News, neither Moore nor Adams received spousal support. Moore kept the couple's Griffith Park home, the Beverly Hills condo and their 2012 Prius. Adams is kept his comic book collection, arcade games, a 2008 Porsche Carrera and a 1959 Cadillac. They also held on to their respective publishing rights for any music created during their nearly six-year marriage. Adams' reportedly took away more than Moore, so he reportedly paid singer the singer $425,000 in cash to make it even.
Well it seems both are on even footing still.
