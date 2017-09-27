Shania Twain Says Now Is "Not a Divorce Album," Opens Up About Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Twain went through a highly-publicized split it 2008 with Mutt Lange, who was allegedly having an affair with Marie-Anne Thiébauld, Twain's assistant and best friend at the time. Twain heard the news from Marie-Anne's then-husband Frederic Thiébaud. After connecting through the ordeal, Twain and Frederic married in 2011.

And while Twain says that talk of family and love will be on the album, divorce won't be the highlight of Now.

"Being a celebrity and getting divorced is always going to be a highlight in every celebrity's life if they have a divorce," Twain tells Sadler. "The album does not highlight the divorce. I just think in people's minds, that is my highlight low but in perspective now and during the process of writing the album, I was reflecting more on my whole life and all of the ups and downs of my whole life, there have been many ups and downs."