The First New Fall 2017 Show to Receive a Full Season Is...

"It was very moving to me to see this machine take off that's related to all that," Parsons told press at the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour. "I never felt, in the 10 years that we worked on the Big show that we…I can't talk! You don't think you're putting together these kinds of things that will add up to something like [the prequel]."

"It just felt like the greatest idea in the world," Lorre said.

There may be more crossover besides Parsons' voice.

"We discussed the possibility that the stories we tell on Young Sheldon could echo on Big Bang Theory," Lorre said. "We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows could have going forward in time."