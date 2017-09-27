Oh Honey, Will & Grace Is Officially Getting an After Show

Oh, honey, the Will & Grace party just got a little bigger!
Not only is the beloved sitcom returning to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28 after 11 long years off the air, but E! News can exclusively reveal that the powers-that-be have decided to keep the good times rolling with an official after-show, appropriately entitled the Will & Grace After Party! Beginning Friday, Sept. 29 and continuing every Friday thereafter for the first six episodes of the season, new episodes of the Will & Grace After Party will be available digitally across the NBC app, the Will & Grace social accounts, YouTube channel and E! News platforms.
And that's not all! The whole thing's hosted by none other than E! News' very own Kristin Dos Santos!
In each episode of the Will & Grace After Party, Kristin will be joined by Will & Grace superfans in a New York City-style bar for a viewing party, games, trivia and exclusive behind-the-scenes material—not to mention surprise appearances from the show's creative team and special celebrity guests. Over the course of the show's first six episodes, After Party will provide an all-encompassing fan-centric journey through current and past episodes of Will & Grace and its influence on pop-culture since its initial debut in 1998. Burning questions will be covered like who had better boyfriends— Will or Grace? What were some of Jack's best and worst side hustles? How does Karen manage to drink so much and stay alive? The After Party will cover it all with a wink and a smile with real fans getting to be the stars of the show right up until last call.
"With the Will & Grace After Party, we set out create a true fan experience celebrating the return of one of the most iconic shows on television," said Rob Hayes, executive vice president, NBC Entertainment Digital. "Rather than just focusing on individual episodes, we're going to dive into the series as a whole, discussing it's place in pop-culture, and what it means to fans. I can't think of a more appropriate promotional partner than E! News and Kristin Dos Santos as our host. She's not only a TV expert, but a bonafide ‘Will & Grace' fan."
"I'm truly honored to be a part of this very cool experience for fellow fans of Will & Grace," Kristin added. "It's going to be so much fun celebrating this iconic show that has meant so much to so many people."
Will & Grace returns with brand-new episodes on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The Will & Grace After Party debuts digitally on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 a.m. PT across the NBC app, the Will & Grace social accounts, YouTube channel and E! News platforms.
