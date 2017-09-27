Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Announce Humanitarian Relief Initiative, Which Includes Lots of Star Power

Jennifer Lopez is also helping and made a major announcement on Sunday.

During a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lopez announced she's making a $1 million donation to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The singer and actress took to Instagram Friday to tell her followers that she hadn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes that swept through the area.

"What's foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help," Lopez said. "Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we've ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts(UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."