Lyle Menendez Reveals Whether He Regrets Murdering His Parents on Today

Almost 30 years after Lyle Menendez murdered his parents with his brother Erik Menendez, Lyle spoke with Megyn Kelly in a phone interview from prison for Wednesday's episode of Today.

Kelly asked Lyle if he regretted murdering his parents Jose Menendez and Kitty Menendez back in 1989.

"I completely regret—uh, I don't think that, you know, I want in any way looking back to be the judge and jury of my father's actions or my mother's," Lyle told Kelly. "It's really a regret every day, a regret every day. But at the same time, you really, you know, I can't escape what happened anymore than I can escape, sort of the memories of what happened to me."