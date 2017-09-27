Milo Ventimiglia on This Is Us' Huge Reveal About Jack: "Thank God"

After endless questions and speculation, This Is Us revealed how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Or did it?

"Thank God, man," Ventimiglia told E! News' Will Marfuggi about the big reveal at the This Is Us season 2 premiere. "Just thank God, thank you."

The season two premiere—this is your chance to leave without getting spoiled—ending with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) bringing a drunk Jack home after their big fight that ended the first season. Then another jump and Rebecca is driving home…with Jack's belongings. She pulled up to their house—or what was left of it—after a huge fire.