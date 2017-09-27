Sasha Pieterse Explains Her 70-Lb. Weight Gain on Dancing With the Stars

Sasha Pieterse is already feeling the effects on Dancing With the Stars.

As she rehearsed her samba routine with professional partner Gleb Savchenko, the Pretty Little Liars actress confessed in Tuesday's episode that she had gained nearly 70 lbs. over two years, due to a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome. "[It was] one of the hardest things I've ever been through," Pieterse, who has lost 15 lbs. on DWTS, said. But until she was diagnosed, she added, "I had no idea what was going on and I didn't have any way of solving it."

Thanks to Dancing With the Stars rehearsals, Pieterse is noticing a change in her appearance. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."