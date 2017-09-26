Game of Thrones Co-Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Engaged

A wedding is coming...

Game of Thrones co-stars and real-life couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have taken the next step in their relationship by getting engaged, according to multiple outlets. BBC published the couple's official announcement in The Times paper.

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harrington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," it read.

The duo, who first sparked romance rumors all the way back in the summer of 2014, has tried to keep their relationship relatively private.

Ultimately, Game of Thrones fans couldn't help but witness the chemistry between Jon Snow and Ygritte on and off the small screen. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Olivier Awards in April 2016 and have been going strong since then.

During an interview with Vogue Italia, Kit reminisced about how the two fell in love with one another while filming the HBO series. In fact, he called his time shooting season two in Iceland one of his favorite show memories.