Sarah Paulson to Star in Ryan Murphy-Produced Nurse Ratched Origin Series at Netflix

Sarah Paulson is never sleeping again, apparently.

The American Horror Story/American Crime Story star is now also set to star in the origin story you never knew you needed, as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched. Ryan Murphy will produce the two-season, 18-episode series alongside producer Michael Douglas, who was part of the original 1975 movie. The series was created and written by new writer Evan Romansky.

Ratched will start in 1947 and "follow Ratched's journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster," according to Deadline. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system.