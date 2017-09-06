Dancing With the Stars Season 25: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which Parent They Think Their Kids Will Root for

Will Dancing With the Stars cause a major divide in the Lachey household?

With spouses Nick and Vanessa Lachey among the hopefuls competing for the mirrorball trophy during the long-running ABC reality show's 25th season, not only will husband face off against wife, but their children are left in the awkward position of having to decide who to root for: Mom or Dad?

E! News caught up with the parents after the DWTS cast was revealed on Good Morning America to see who they thought five-year-old son Camden and two-year-old daughter Brooklyn will root for once they hit the ballroom floor.