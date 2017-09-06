Dancing With the Stars Season 25: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which Parent They Think Their Kids Will Root for

Will Dancing With the Stars cause a major divide in the Lachey household?

With spouses Nick and Vanessa Lachey among the hopefuls competing for the mirrorball trophy during the long-running ABC reality show's 25th season, not only will husband face off against wife, but their children are left in the awkward position of having to decide who to root for: Mom or Dad? 

E! News caught up with the parents after the DWTS cast was revealed on Good Morning America to see who they thought five-year-old son Camden and two-year-old daughter Brooklyn will root for once they hit the ballroom floor.

Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast

"That's a great question. I'm counting on the kids to not play favorites, to be unbiased and support mommy and daddy," Nick, who'll be dancing with pro Peta Mergatroyd, told us. "I think my daughter will be Team Daddy and my son will Definitely be Team Mommy."

Vanessa, who's partnered with Peta's husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, concurred: "It's funny, I don't know. My husband has made his career and his living on singing and when he sings in the house, my son is like, 'Daddy, stop singing. But he lets me sing. I'm like, 'That's my boy!' But my daughter, of course, thinks Nick hung the sun, moon and stars. So maybe we'll have a split household. I don't know."

However, Maks made a very astute point, reminding his partner about her 10 month old son Phoenix. "I feel like, mathematically, you guys have 1.5 kids per person," he said.

"Phoenix is going to just sit there and giggle," Vanessa laughed.

For more from the pairs, including Maks thoughts on why he and Peta are the perfect partners for married parents Nick and Vanessa, be sure to check out the video above!

Dancing With the Stars returns for season 25 on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

