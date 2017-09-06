Why Kate Middleton Might Miss Prince George's First Day of School

Kate Middleton wants nothing more than to accompany her little boy to his first day at school, but unfortunately, it might be impossible.

Kensington Palace announced Monday that the Duchess of Cambridge is in the early stages of her third pregnancy, and is once again suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. To make matters difficult, a source close to Kate and Prince William tells E! News the debilitating morning sickness has made it "unlikely" she'll attend the 4-year-old's big day.

The insider explains, Kate "is very much hoping to be at George's first day but because of her illness, it is looking unlikely. That said, no decision has been made and the couple has decided they will wait until tomorrow morning to make a decision."

The adorable royal tot will formally start his education at Thomas's Battersea in London on Thursday morning. Last year, Princess Charlotte's big bro enrolled in nursery school at Westacre Montessori, located only miles away from their Norfolk family home.