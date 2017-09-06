American Horror Story: Cult: Cher's Tweets, Evan Peters' Cheetos Face and Why There's No Monster

The first episode of American Horror Story: Cult featured the 2016 presidential election and the characters, including Sarah Paulson's Ally Mayfair-Richards. Paulson was on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon why there's no monster this season.

"Basically every year we have a monster. You know, a rubber man, a piggy man, all kinds of monsters. Sometimes it's a supernatural element, sometimes it's not. But this year we don't have any of that," Paulson said through giggles." It's very serious because it's really about our inability to listen as individuals and as a country. And so this year, the monster on the show is the loss of communication as a nation. That's what it's about."