American Horror Story: Cult: Cher's Tweets, Evan Peters' Cheetos Face and Why There's No Monster

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

FX

There's nothing better than Cher on Twitter. Unless it's Cher on Twitter watching American Horror Story: Cult.

Cher, who previously hung out with the cast backstage at her Las Vegas show and you're jealous, live-tweeted the premiere, which included her son, Chaz Bono, among its stars.

Cher's not just a mom, she's a cool mom on Twitter. You know there were emojis involved. After all, we're talking about Cher on Twitter. And it appears she had the same reaction to the premiere that a lot of fans had.

The first episode of American Horror Story: Cult featured the 2016 presidential election and the characters, including Sarah Paulson's Ally Mayfair-Richards. Paulson was on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon why there's no monster this season.

"Basically every year we have a monster. You know, a rubber man, a piggy man, all kinds of monsters. Sometimes it's a supernatural element, sometimes it's not. But this year we don't have any of that," Paulson said through giggles." It's very serious because it's really about our inability to listen as individuals and as a country. And so this year, the monster on the show is the loss of communication as a nation. That's what it's about."

Co-creator Ryan Murphy took to Twitter to tease what's ahead. "And pray for Ally because it only gets worse," he said.

But Murphy didn't just tease the upcoming episodes, he also shared a heartfelt message about his cast, which includes Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter.

A post shared by Evan Peters (@evanpeters) on

And then there's Peters who posted a haunting portrait of himself from the episode. Yes, that's Cheetos dust all over his face.

"Divine leader" he captioned the picture.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on FX.

