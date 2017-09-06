George and Amal Clooney Revisit Their Journey to Family of Four: the Ultrasound, Diaper Duty and Future Children

When it comes to picking an adjective to describe himself, George Clooney chooses "lucky."

In a freshly printed and highly revealing sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner, director, husband and now father is counting his blessings in the same fashion as most ordinary men. While he and his barrister bride Amal Clooney have spent the months after the birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella, in as much solitude as a high-profile couple can muster tucked away in Lake Como, the two have finally opened their doors to the public by way of a very candid interview.

From George's diaper duties and the prospect of more children to the actor's intricate proposal, the star keen on privacy has decided now is the time to share the stories that have shaped his blissful personal life. To start, the longtime bachelor is now a father to two. "Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much shit for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."