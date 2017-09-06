Pink and Reese Witherspoon Play "Never Have I Ever" With Ellen DeGeneres

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is back for Season 15, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for stars to reveal hidden secrets about themselves during a game of "Never Have I Ever." Ellen DeGeneres played a round Wednesday with her two of her pals, Pink and Reese Witherspoon.

"It's a really fun game," DeGeneres promised. "It's a great way to find out who we really are." Before she read a series of prompts, DeGeneres reminded her two guests, "You have to be honest. That's the whole point of this game—otherwise you're a liar and no one will trust you."

After handing Pink and Witherspoon paddles, she then read a series of statements:

• "Never have I ever received or given a lap dance to a stranger."

• "Never have I ever faked an injury to get out of something."

• "Never have I ever done it in a public place."

• "Never have I ever snooped through my significant other's phone without them knowing."

• "Never have I ever gotten a tattoo I regret."

• "Never have I ever gone topless at the beach."

• "Never have I ever hooked up with someone while someone else was in the room."

At one point, Witherspoon said, "I will answer as long as there's no follow-up questions!"

To find out how the three celebrities answered, watch the video above.