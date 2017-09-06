Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn Experience a Holiday From Hell in A Bad Moms Christmas Red Band Trailer

The bad apples don't fall far from the tree.

The red band trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas was just released, and it looks like Kiki (Kristen Bell), Carla (Kathryn Hahn) and Amy (Mila Kunis) are about to experience the holiday from hell.

Like ghosts from Christmases past, each of their mothers unexpectedly show up to celebrate the season, much to their chagrin. Kiki's mom (Cheryl Hines) has zero boundaries, Amy's mother (Christine Baranski) lacks tact and Carla's mom (Susan Sarandon) has little to no self-awareness. Things come to a head when Amy's mom says, "I want to throw a Christmas party!"

"Where?" a frazzled Amy asks. "At my house?"

"Yes," her mother replies, as if it's NBD. "And 184 people are coming."

The three friends commiserate at the local mall, where Amy has an epiphany. "Christmas is supposed to be fun. Let's take Christmas back! No more perfect gifts. No more perfect decorations. No more perfect anything," Amy says. Or, as Carla puts it, "Let's put the 'ass' back in 'Christm-ass.' That didn't come out exactly as I planned it...but you guys get what I meant."