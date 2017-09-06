Alexander Skarsgärd Scares His Brother Bill at the It Premiere

Tim Curry famously played It/Pennywise the Dancing Clown/Bob Gray in ABC's 1990 It miniseries, and casting someone new in such an iconic role wasn't easy. "Bill came in and blew our socks off, because he was doing his very own interpretation of Pennywise, very erudite...very, very familiar with the novel and with Pennywise in the novel, which for us was a huge help, because we went in the casting process with the book in mind," Barbara said. "We read the novel when we were teens, we saw the miniseries much later in the game, so Tim Curry's performance is extraordinary but that is not necessarily what we link to Pennywise immediately. For us, the Pennywise is the Pennywise in the book, which is quite different."

Bill gave an "amazing performance" in all his screen tests. "Because [the character is] a shape shifter, we wanted to make sure that he could play in different grades, right? And he did. He's amazing. And what's even more amazing is that he kept the character very unpredictable, and that's what scares us the most," she added, "when you don't know what way he's going to go."