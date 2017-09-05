American Horror Story: Cult: All the Scariest and Funniest Moments from the Premiere

American Horror Story has returned, and this time it's encroaching on our reality.

Cult tells the story of people going crazy with fear after the 2016 election, and tonight's premiere in particular featuring some extremely familiar scenes, with clowns added in just for fun.

"Election Night" introduced us to Ally (Sarah Paulson) and Ivy (Alison Pill), a married Michigan couple who aren't doing so great in the aftermath of the election, especially now that Ally's severe phobias have returned and their neighbors have been murdered. Meanwhile, thrilled Trump supporter Kai (Evan Peters) is rising up, doing horrible things, and preparing to run the titular cult.

Plus, there are killer clowns!

Just for fun (because killer clowns are so fun), we've categorized the premiere's significant moments into funny (Hahaha) and scary (Aahhh). Let's go!