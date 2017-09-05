Aaron Carter Is ''Doing OK'' After Totaling His Car in ''Terrible'' Accident

Aaron Carter is recovering from a terrifying car accident that occurred Tuesday morning.

The former child star and pop singer recounted the incident's details via Twitter, letting fans know that despite suffering a broken nose and injuries to his arms and legs, he is on the mend. Carter's vehicle was totaled in the accident, but his rep confirms to E! News that no one involved was seriously hurt.

"Life is really so precious," he tweeted. "I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4... All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good."

The 29-year-old continued, "TBH this s--t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f--ked up."

It's unclear where the accident took place.