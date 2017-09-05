Zayn Malik, Jared Leto and Mark Hamill Top the List of British GQ's Men of the Year

Jared Leto, Zayn Malik, Mark Hamill

Nancy Rivera/Fred Duval/Getty Images Rex Features via AP Images

Hello, ladies and gentlemen!

It's that time of year again when the biggest names in fashion, music and culture flock to London for British GQ's Men of the Year awards, which was hosted by Mark Strong at the Tate Modern on Tuesday night.

At the star-studded award show, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill was presented with the Icon prize by Simon Pegg. Ex One Direction star Zayn Malik, who is on the mag's cover, was named Most Stylish Man, but his award was collected on behalf of model Selah Marley.

The editor's special award was given to Netflix drama Stranger Things and Oscar winner and Suicide Squad star Jared Leto was named actor of the year.  Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was named Rock 'n' Roll Star of the Year.

Rita Ora, Gordon Ramsay andJaden Smith were some of the other celebs who handed out awards to the night's big winners.

Here is a full list of winners from the GQ Men of the Year awards:

Solo Artist: Stormzy

Editor's Special Award: Stranger Things

Creative Maverick: Sergei Polunin

Special Achievement: Antonio Conte

Breakthrough Designer: Grace Wales Bonner

Garage Act: Kurupt FM

Designer: Christopher Bailey

Band: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Breakthrough Actor: James Norton

Most Stylish Man: Zayn Malik

Legend: Sir Geoff Hurst

Woman of the Year: Adwoa Aboah

TV Personalities: The Grand Tour

Maddox Gallery Artist: Wolfgang Tillmans

Comedians: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon

Rock 'n Roll Star: Liam Gallagher

Sportsman: Anthony Joshua

Politician: Sadiq Khan

Actor: Jared Leto

Inspiration: Pele

Icon: Mark Hamill

