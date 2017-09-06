4 Simple Things You Can Do to Get Healthier This Summer

iStock
iStock
When it comes to achieving those #summerbodygoals, we could all use a little help.
For the most part, we're all trying to get healthier, live simpler and be happier—wouldn't you agree? Cutting out your go-to sugary treat sounds like an excellent idea, but following through? That's the hard part. But what if we told you, it doesn't have to be so complicated?
Here are 4 easy tricks you can incorporate into your daily routine to look better and feel healthier this summer.
Whether you're mindlessly eating in front a computer or just missed your last meal, slow the process down! Many of us eagerly consume, our stomachs don't tell our brains that we're full fast enough and we end up overeating and really regretting that last slice of pizza. Setting your fork down after each bite will help you remember to slow your roll. Take your time and chew, then pick up that utensil when you're ready.
Speaking of food, try replacing one snack a day with vegetables. (We see that bag of chips on your desk!) Baby carrots, sliced-up peppers or celery are much better alternatives. Too bland? Dip them in hummus or guacamole. Too lazy to cut the veggies up? We hear you! It's more expensive, but many veggies come pre-prepped.
If grocery lists are not your thing, a good rule of thumb is sticking to the perimeter of the store—you know, where the protein, veggies and fruits live. Most of the processed, "oh-so tasty but really bad for you" food are stored in those center aisles.
We all know that at least six to eight cups of water a day is essential for good hydration. A few slices of lemon will not only add some refreshing zing to water but the fruit is a good source of vitamin C, calcium, iron, potassium and fiber, just to name a few ingredients.
At the very least, it'll help with bad breath.