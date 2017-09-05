Dancing With the Stars' Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Nevin Millan

Anna Trebunskaya's family just got bigger!

The Dancing With the Stars pro and actor Nevin Millan welcomed their second child together, according to Us Weekly. Anna gave birth to a son they named Kaspyan Millan just days ago, and as she explained to the outlet, mom and dad couldn't be more overjoyed.

"Nevin and I would like to announce the birth of our beautiful, healthy baby boy, Kaspyan Millan," Trebunskaya shared in a statement. "He was born Saturday, September 2, 2017, over the Labor Day weekend at our home via water birth. Mama, baby, and family are all doing great. We couldn't have asked for a more perfect birth experience. We are all so excited to get to know the new addition to our family and so grateful and blessed for this lovely gift!"

Little Kaspayn weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long. Anna and Nevin also share 3-year-old daughter Amalya Millan.