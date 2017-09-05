Amal Clooney's Maternity Leave Is Coming to an End

Looks like Amal Clooney will be heading back to work soon!

George Clooney and his wife have been enjoying the first few months of parenthood after Amal gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June.

Now, E! News can confirm the human rights attorney is getting ready to get back in the office.

"Amal Clooney is heading back to work this week," a source told us, noting she will be attending a meeting, which marks her first work engagement since giving birth. Still, we're told she plans to "go back slowly."