Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Responds to Fan After "Inappropriate" Encounter

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miss America 2018 Contestants

Miss America 2018: Meet the 51 Contestants

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

How to Achieve Front-Row Status During Fashion Week

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Poka Dot

How Olivia Culpo Transitions This Hot Summer Trend into Fall

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lili Reinhart took to Twitter yesterday to defend herself and her Riverdale castmates after a fan complained that they were "disgusting and rude."

According to the fan's tweets, the admirer spotted the Riverdale cast while hanging out in downtown Vancouver. The fan tweeted that she "love[s] that show" and "was kinda drunk," so she approached one of the show's actors, Cole Sprouse, "in a friendly way as if [she] knew him." She tweeted that Sprouse then said, "Who the f--k are you" and was "just so rude" that she left.

Read

Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Low-Key Movie Date

Upset by the situation, the fan tweeted the following:

"basically moral of the story [is] downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude."

She continued to voice her opinion that celebrities "gotta deal with the consequences" that come with fame.

"you know you're signing up for public to talk to you," she wrote, "otherwise just quit."

She also added the following:

"i just wanna say F--K RUDE PEOPLE, don't become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least."

Reinhart shared her side of the story by tweeting the following:

It's no surprise that Reinhart came to Sprouse's defense. E! News confirmed that the two started dating in July, and Reinhart sent Sprouse a sweet birthday message on Instagram in honor of her co-star's 25th birthday.

"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," she wrote. "Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."

 

TAGS/ Lili Reinhart , Cole Sprouse , Twitter , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.