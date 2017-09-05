Terrell Owens Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 25 With Cheryl Burke

Is he prepared for Burke to crack the whip? She's recently been coaching on Dance Moms and has taken home the top Dancing With the Stars prize two times.

"Yeah, I mean if I can handle Bill Parcells I can handle Cheryl," he joked.

Why now? "I think the timing just came about at the right time," Owens said, noting he had a number of things he was weighing. "I didn't have much going on at the moment…when they said Cheryl would probably be my partner, I said ‘OK, cool. Checkmark.'"

Burke last appeared in Dancing With the Stars season 23 where she was partnered with Ryan Lochte. She has experience handling other pro football players having previously danced with Chad Ochocinco and Emmitt Smith.