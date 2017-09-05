Selena Gomez Posts a Rare Photo From Date Night With The Weeknd

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

Selena Gomez gave a small glimpse into her personal life by sharing an Instagram photo of her and her boyfriend The Weeknd on what appears to be a dinner date.

It's been a summer of love for the couple. The two were spotted hand-in-hand in New York this weekend and enjoyed a trip to Disneyland in August. The Weeknd also shared a photo of the couple getting cozy during a casual night of pizza and video games last month, and the two took in a comedy show at The Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

Even with their busy schedules, the artists make time to see one another. Gomez flew to New York to see her man perform earlier this summer and even sported his tour merchandise to show her support. The Weeknd also flew from Paris to Los Angeles to celebrate SelGo's birthday after headlining Lollapalooza Paris.

As happy as the "Fetish" singer is with her new relationship (the couple was first spotted kissing in January), Gomez doesn't let her relationship define her.

"I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy," she said during an interview with InStyle. "It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

