Luann de Lesseps Proclaims ''I Am Happy'' One Month After Tom D'Agostino Split

It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...? #i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on

Look what a difference a month makes!

One month after splitting from Tom D'Agostino, her husband of seven months, Luann de Lesseps is proving she's the captain of her own destiny (or at least her boat).

On Labor Day, the newly single Real Housewives of New York star posted an Instagram video of herself having a blast and showing off her bikini body while driving a boat.

Along with sunny vid, the countess wrote, "It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...? #i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer."

For those of you who need a brush up on your poetry, the quotation is a line from the Victorian poem "Invictus" by English poet William Ernest Henley.

The stanza goes: "It matters not how strait the gate / How charged with punishments the scroll / I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul."

It's been quite a summer of highs and lows for the reality star.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," Luann tweeted on Aug. 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!" 

The news came just two weeks after the pair made headlines over a public argument at a restaurant, after which Luann told E! News the two were "good" and that "sometimes big love affairs...can be tumultuous."

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, she denied a report that she slapped Tom, adding, "We have a very passionate love affair going."

While many might be down in the dumps after a breakup, the 52-year-old has most certainly been enjoying herself since tweeting that she and Tom had parted ways. 

The Bravo star has been to Mexico, Switzerland, New York City and the Hamptons, where she's gone to several bashes. Additionally, she's been seeing a bunch of friends like Sex and the City scribe Candace Bushnell, Carole Radziwill and Sonja Morgan. She's also been spending time with family, seeing her mother and her children, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps.

Check out how the countess has been living her best life since saying ta-ta to the coupon king...

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Flying High

On August 2, Luann hoped in a helicopter with Carole Radziwill and wrote, "More fun in Mexico tonight! #rhony #mexico #girlstrip #fun @bravotv 9/8c #bravo."

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Getting Real in Mexico

During her trip to Mexico, Luann spent time castmate Sonja Morgan. On Aug. 3, she wrote, "Bye Mexico-what a trip!! (No pun intended) #trip #fall #friends #laughter #tears #friendship #party #girlstrip #rhony #nyc @bravotv."

Luann de Lesseps

Instagram

Hike It Out

On August 4, Luann went to Switzerland and wrote, "Just what the doctor ordered! #hiking #waterfall #timetomyself #happiness."

Article continues below

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Housewives Gone Wild

"Making memories @dorindamedley @caroleradziwill #Season9 finale tonight @bravotv #rhony #finale #movingon #fun #funtimes #girls #party."

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

She's Got Legs

On Aug.19, the reality star showed off her lean legs in Sag Harbour, New York.

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Mother/Daughter Day

Spending time with daughter Victoria, the happy mom of two wrote, "A day with my Peachy #sunshine #happiness #love #family #daughter #summertime."

Article continues below

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Family Affair

The proud mama posed with her son, daughter and mom. She wrote, "My loves #son #Mom #daughter #family is everything #happiness #momlife #love #home."

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Sex and the Hamptons

"Before looking for a prince, be a princess yourself ~Candace Bushnell. Great advice from my friend @candacebushnell #candacebushnell #friends #SexIntheCity #writer #hamptons #rhony."

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Smile Like You Mean It

Smiling wide with a glass of white wine, the 52-year-old wrote, "We made it! #Friday #happyhour #tgif #friyay #happy #rose #sag #summer #friends."

Article continues below

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Hooping It Up

Having some good, old-fashioned fun, the reality star gets her hoola hoop on in Sag Harbour, New York on Aug. 23.

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Falling For You

The reality star wears a bag that says, "If you fall, make it part of the dance."

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

Cheers to a New Life

On Sept. 3, Luann was all smiles when she posted, "Winner of #hamptonclassic #danielbluman @danielbluman @hermes CHEERS."

Article continues below

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

Instagram

No Labor Day

On Sept. 4, Luann struck a pose and wished her fans well. She wrote, "Hoping everyone is enjoying this Labor Day. #americathebeautiful #america #laborday."

