Here's Proof That Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 15-Year Marriage Is Sweeter Than Ever

There are Hollywood couples and then there is Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

For 15 years, the famous pair has managed to escape constant breakup rumors and media scrutiny. Instead, this husband and wife duo has developed a strong family unit that includes two growing kids.

Of course the couple can be spotted walking red carpets every so often. And Sarah loves a good Instagram post to gush over her hubby—who has turned into quite the cook.

But through all the movie projects and play dates, these two have managed to win over fans' hearts with their irresistible love.

After first meeting while filming the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, the pair agreed to a dinner date a couple years later where sparks immediately flew.