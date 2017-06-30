Move Over, Zac Efron! Ansel Elgort Is Ready to Be Hollywood's Next Heartthrob

Ansel's love for all things rhythmic is on full display in the heist action flick Baby Driver, which hit theaters this week. It's a wild ride in the very literal sense of the term, following a sheisty and ragtag group of bank robbers who are intent on terrorizing Atlanta for every penny they can steal. At the helm of it all is Elgort's Baby, who acts as the innocent (relatively speaking) and law-abiding (even more relatively speaking) getaway driver. (His name is Baby and he's a Driver, get it?).

Baby had a traumatic upbringing (no spoilers here) and found himself indebted to Spacey with forced servitude the only way to pay it off: He's a master behind the wheel and is obligated to join in on the heists until the two are even. The entire flick is centered around Baby's love of music—he has tinnitus from a childhood accident and the only way to absolve it is constantly playing music on his many stolen iPods—and every step and line of dialogue that Elgort delivers is to the beat of an incredible soundtrack.

The movie is currently enjoying a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after a stint at an impressive 100% (you can bet that's certified fresh) and can only be described as the critical darling of the summer. Praise for the movie, and for Elgort's performance in it, has been flowery and practically never-ending. Everyone should see this movie, but even more importantly it has put him at the highest point of his young career. He is the unquestioned star of a summer blockbuster that boasts heavy talent like Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx and the movie's press tour has involved his covering magazines and doing endless late-night talk show appearances. He's graduated to the big leagues and the A-list should watch its back.