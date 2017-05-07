Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reenact Spider-Man Kiss on Lip Sync Battle as Zendaya Tackles Bruno Mars

They can make as many Spider-Man movies they want; no scene will beat that kiss.

So that's probably why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reenacted the iconic upside-down make-out scene from the original 2002 movie on a special episode of Lip Sync Battle Sunday. The two pulled an old switcheroo—the show co-host donned the red and blue Spidey suit and hung upside down as Peter Parker while her hubby, who made a surprise guest appearance on the show, played the part of Mary-Jane Watson.

"Oh my God! I just wanted to see if it's possible that I live out one of my biggest fantasies," Teigen said on the show.

"Yes, I do my own stunts," she tweeted.