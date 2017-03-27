Investigating Reality TV Marriages: Dissect the Connections in Vanderpump Rules, The Bachelor and More Shows

The combination of reality TV and marriage can create huge ratings, but can it also prolong everlasting love?
Monday night's season finale of Vanderpump Rules reminded viewers how romantic and tough love can be in the spotlight.
One part of tonight's episode featured Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's magical wedding that had its share of love, romance and dare we say tears.
Meanwhile, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay put an end to their marriage more than 25 months after saying "I Do" on television.
While some relationships last longer than others, viewers just can't get enough of the engagements, proposals and wedding planning. And you're right, we haven't even mentioned the divorces yet. Let us try to break down some of the greatest love stories on TV that included both love and sometimes heartbreak.
Vivian Zink/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
4 Real Housewives spinoffs were created to document 4 different weddings. Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge along with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss each had wedding specials. And yes, they were all huge hits in the ratings.
3 wedding dresses Tamra wore during her romantic spectacular at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif.
22 stars from the Real Housewives franchise have been divorced. While many happened while cameras weren't rolling, it's clear relationships are a huge part of many cast members' storylines.
9 couples are still together after proposing on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette finales. Credit must be given to Jason Mesnick, Sean Lowe, Trista Sutter, Ashley Rosenbaum, Desiree Hartsock, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall for making it work with their respective partners.
5 Bachelor Nation couples went on to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars after getting together on the ABC series. All the pairs remain together except Michelle Money and Cody Sattler who found love on Bachelor in Paradise, but later called it quits in Marriage Boot Camp's season finale.
116 seconds is how long viewers watched Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt stand on the altar together before being pronounced husband and wife. Gotta love the power of editing and time constraints.
3 couples were formed in the Big Brother house during the franchise. Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, Rachel Reilly and Brendan Villegas and Dominic Briones and Daniele Donato all went on to say "I Do."
154 guests attended Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's wedding. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney would also get married on Teen Mom OG.
4.59 million people watched Leah Messer and Corey Simms say "I Do" back in March 2011 during the Teen Mom 2 Season 1 finale.
$1,549 is the cost Leah paid for her wedding dress that was ultimately featured on the cover of Us Weekly.