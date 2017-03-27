Finally, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion We All Needed

Investigating Reality TV Marriages: Dissect the Connections in Vanderpump Rules, The Bachelor and More Shows
Nostalgia alert!
The cast of beloved 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited on Monday for a get-together that will surely have everyone singing, "Now this is a story all about how..."
Alfonso Ribeiro shared the group snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."
Avery, who played Will's no-nonsense Uncle Phil on the show, passed away in 2014.
And while it's been more than a decade since Fresh Prince ended its wildly popular six-season run, fans are still holding out for a revival.
NBC
When E! News caught up with the show's titular star last year, he was quick to shut down speculation that a reboot was in the works. "I don't think ever, like pretty close to when hell freezes over," Smith shared. "Like we're going to leave that one alone."
Two years prior, Alfonso explained why the cast has opted out of any sort of official reunion in honor of Avery's legacy on the show.
"Since the passing of my favorite dad in the world, ever on TV, James Avery passed, the chances of a Fresh Prince coming back together will not happen," he told E! News. "I don't think we feel as a cast that we would do even our fans justice. We all felt like he was the centerpiece or the nucleus of that show. Without him, it just doesn't work. So even if the whole cast comes to support me on the show, we're not looking for that to happen. And that's OK."
Guess this great photo of the cast will have to do!