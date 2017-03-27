Finally, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion We All Needed

Nostalgia alert!

The cast of beloved 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited on Monday for a get-together that will surely have everyone singing, "Now this is a story all about how..."

Alfonso Ribeiro shared the group snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Avery, who played Will's no-nonsense Uncle Phil on the show, passed away in 2014.

And while it's been more than a decade since Fresh Prince ended its wildly popular six-season run, fans are still holding out for a revival.