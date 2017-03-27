Decoding Hollywood's Most Interesting Kids' Names

Celebrities do everything bigger and better. Houses, vacations, clothing, makeup, cars—all of it is decidedly more outrageous, over-the-top and unique than anything a regular person could fathom.

Especially the names of their children.

Yes, if you're are of the A-list persuasion, no simple, standard moniker will do. No Ashley, no Emily, no Bill or John. It's go big or go home, because if your offspring doesn't receive a name that no other child has ever received, how is anyone going to know they are a celebrity's child?

In all seriousness, though, most people have huge aspirations when it comes to baby names, and only a select few A-listers are lucky enough to find themselves in a situation that fully allows it. They need to name their kids thoroughly unique things so that the rest of us can live vicariously through them.