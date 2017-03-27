Kathie Lee Gifford Finally Met Hoda Kotb's Daughter Haley Joy, and it Will Make Your Entire Week

It's the moment Today show viewers have been waiting for...
Kathie Lee Gifford has met Hoda Kotb's little girl! The highly-anticipated reunion was shared to Instagram on Monday, and from the looks of it, baby Haley Joy is already right at home in Kathie Lee's loving embrace.
The new mom captioned the adorable snapshot, "My girl met my girl and my face exploded!" Our thoughts exactly, Hoda.
Within only the first month of the Today show co-host adopting Haley Joy on Valentine's Day, she's garnered quite a star-studded squad who can't get enough of her. Al Roker was the first member of the Today family to meet Haley Joy, followed by Matt Lauer, "Aunt" Savannah Guthrieand Meredith Vieira.
Talk about love at first sight!
It's Gifford's visit that is certainly the most special for Hoda, as the onscreen duo consider themselves inseparable BFF's in the real world.
When Kotb first announced the arrival of Haley Joy, Kathie Lee shared through tears, "I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you're beloved. Everybody loves you. You have so much to give other people and we're so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it."
And just like that, our hearts have never felt more full.
