How to Clap Back on Twitter: 13 Examples From Pros Like Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, J.K. Rowling and More

Getty Images
Though Twitter is ultimately a place to express your thoughts at a rapid pace, it's become a hub for something a little different these days...
The social media platform makes it easy for the public to access celebrities' views and opinions, which also means it provides easy access for criticism, complaining and trolls.
Though some celebs have decided to stay off Twitter for exactly that reason, keeping their thoughts to themselves and avoiding the haters, others have used it as a platform to stand up for themselves and others.
With that being said, here are 13 examples of how celebs have perfectly clapped back to haters on Twitter:
You have three (3) followers and follow me. https://t.co/N9n3UO2GhI— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017
When Someone Tells You You're Not Funny: Just take Chrissy Teigen's advice and hit 'em where it hurts: their low follower count.
"You have three (3) followers and follow me," the model wrote when someone dissed her humor.
I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too. https://t.co/BrsLY1akML— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 23, 2016
When Someone Shames Your Love Life: When one Twitter user told Gigi Hadid she should work on practicing her catwalk rather than dating, the super model corrected her with truth and kindness.
"I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too," she wrote.
And 3) (brace yourselves) I sometimes have a drink even when I haven?t finished a book. Yes, that?s how rock and roll I really am.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 22, 2014
When Someone Makes Up Stories About Your Career (and Your Drinking Preferences): J.K. Rowling is one of the reigning Queens of Clap-backs on Twitter for many reasons.
For example, when the DailyMail claimed the writer was photographed "celebrating" at a bar after finishing a "romance novel," she corrected them.
"1) I haven't handed in ANY kind of novel to my publishers. I'm only half way through my current book. 2) It isn't a 'romantic' novel," she revealed. "And 3) (brace yourselves) I sometimes have a drink even when I haven't finished a book. Yes, that's how rock and roll I really am."
.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015
When Someone Makes Fun of Your Girl: Rowling also made for one of the greatest clapbacks of all time when people said Serena Williams is"built like a man."
She responded with a gorgeous photo of the tennis pro in a dress, writing, " Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot."
?@yayocunt: @ddlovato fatty? you are beautiful.— taylør (@tayIorvaca) April 16, 2014
When Someone Criticizes Your Weight: Demi Lovato has received some harsh criticism regarding her weight, but she refuses to respond with anything but kindness.
For example, in 2014 someone tweeted "fatty" at her, and she responded simply, "you are beautiful."
Did you intentionally misspell you're? RT @SpinningDisk: Your not too bright are you? @andersoncooper— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 16, 2014
When Someone Questions Your Intelligence: Take it from Anderson Cooper and always go the grammar route.
And then take it a step further...
.@SpinningDisk actually, there is nothing about you that concerns me— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 16, 2014
BOOM!
If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch...— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 22, 2014
When Someone Trashes You for Not Taking a Photo With Them: We will never forget the massive rant Charlie Sheen went on after Rihanna said she wouldn't take a photo with him and his fiancée Brett Rossi (due to the massive amount of paparazzi following her). He called her a "Village idiot" and then proceeded to trash her in a total of 330 words.
Her perfect response took a total of 12 words: "If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch..."
sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account ????????????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
When People Criticize Your Choice to Post Nude Photos: After Kim Kardashian shared a nude photo with black bars over her private parts, the Twitter-verse went crazy with hate.
Though Kim didn't immediately respond, she came back with a pretty solid clap-back that quieted everyone: "Sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account."
@piersmorgan thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) July 7, 2016
Or When People Critique Your Choice to Pose Naked for a Magazine: When Emily Ratajkowski posed nude for Harper's Bazaar, Piers Morgan offered to buy her clothes because she "looked freezing."
The model wasn't having it. "Thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press," she expertly responded.
Idk I feel like I look like a 19 year old prostitute https://t.co/kdcsJjwuNH— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 10, 2016
When Someone Calls You a "14-Year-Old Prostitute": Kylie Jenner silenced that troll with a hilarious clap-back.
"Idk I feel like I look like a 19 year old prostitute," she wrote. How do you respond to that?
.@GagasFMonster96 kids my Emojid— Cher (@cher) April 13, 2014
Ass?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
When Someone Tells You to Stop Using Emojis: Cher has no room for emoji-haters.
.@chertoria pic.twitter.com/SwImOCAy4v— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 23, 2016
When Haters Hate, in General: Finally, we'll use Teigen's expertise at quieting the haters on Twitter...
"Write them back, so they delete their accounts," she said in a video. "Happens every time, like clockwork baby."
Haters, beware!