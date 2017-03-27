America's Next Top Model Contestant Brandy Rusher Injured in Texas Shooting

Carvalho/FilmMagic
Carvalho/FilmMagic
Former America's Next Top Model contestant Brandy Rusher was one of four victims wounded in a shoot out in Houston Sunday.
E! News confirms that Rusher is in critical condition and remains in intensive care. Two people were killed in the shooting, which took place at an apartment complex.
"Yes, they [Brandy and her brother Wayne] were involved in a shooting but we don't know anything about it," Rusher's grandfather, 81, tells E! News. "We would just like to keep the family in prayer."
Police are still searching for the suspects, who drove up in a white four-door vehicle, according to the homicide release record obtained by E! News. One of the suspects retrieved a semi-automatic rifle from the trunk of the car and shot the victims. Both suspects fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in.
A rep for former America's Next Top Model judge Nolé Marin tells E! News, "Nolé's heart goes out to Brandy and her family during this tragic time. While on the show Nolé says he remembers her shining personality and glowing smile. She is in his thoughts and is sending well wishes."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Rusher's family.
Story developing...