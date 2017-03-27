Grey's Anatomy Enlists Matthew Morrison for Mystery Role: Who Could He Be?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to get a bit more gleeful.
Before season 13 comes to a close, Grey's Anatomy will be welcoming Glee alum Matthew Morrison for a guest star role, E! News has confirmed. True to Shonda Rhimes form, the details surrounding his character are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the actor did reveal via Instagram that he was busy at work on an unnamed TV series playing Dr. Paul Stadler.
Morrison's involvement with the long-running ABC series was first revealed when photos began surfacing on social media showing the actor shooting a scene with Justin Chambers on location in Los Angeles with Kevin McKidd as director.
Justin Chambers & Matthew Morrison filming a scene for episode 13.23 ?? #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/dE0dNKSXko pic.twitter.com/vMj6XBiKKa— JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017
Actors Justin Chambers & Matthew Morrison with director Kevin McKidd on the set of #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23 https://t.co/dE0dNKSXko pic.twitter.com/ONSb9oglE1— JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017
Given that his character will clearly share scenes outside of the hospital with Alex, along with the continued looming threat of Jo's (Camilla Luddington) abusive doctor ex finally finding her location, many are speculating that Dr. Paul Stadler could, in fact, be man of Jo's nightmares. Naturally, ABC had nothing to say about that speculation, but with TVLine's recent report that Grey's was looking for an actor to come aboard at the end of the season—with the potential to return in the fall—as a new doctor who is "appealing, charismatic and charming," but also "manipulative" with a "scary dark side," all signs seem to point to Jo's husband.
Since Glee wrapped in 2015, Morrison has been making the guest star rounds with spots on Younger and The Good Wife.
Who do you think Morrison's character will be? Share your theories in the comments below!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.