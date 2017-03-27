Jodie Sweetin's Former Fiancé Justin Hodak Arrested for Violating Restraining Order, Having Firearm

Only a couple of days after Jodie Sweetin called off her engagement to Justin Hodak, E! News can confirm that Hodak was arrested on her property.
The Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News that they responded to a possible suicide. Upon arriving, authorities discovered a firearm at Sweetin's residence that belonged to Hodak. As a convicted felon, Hodak cannot own one. Police took Hodak into custody for the firearm violation, and the next day the Fuller House star received an emergency protective order against Hodak.
But Hodak violated the order by showing up to Sweetin's house, so police restrained him and arrested him for violation of a restraining order. He is being held on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2017.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Sweetin and Hodak first announced their engagement in January 2016 after dating for two years, but ended it last week.
Sweetin's rep told E! News, "We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."
This would have been Sweetin's fourth marriage. She split with her third husband, Marty Coyle, back in June of 2013 after the two were together for one year. They share one daughter together, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle.
Before that, she was married to Cody Herpin (with whom she split in 2010 and shares an 8-year-old daughter, Zoie) and Shaun Holguin (they split in 2006).