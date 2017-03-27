Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Prove They Are Each Other's Yin and Yang With Matching Tattoos

Siblings by blood, best friends by choice.

Paris Jackson and her older brother Prince Jackson paid tribute to their unbreakable bond with a pair of coordinating ankle tattoos—the yin and yang signs.

"/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy," Paris explained on Instagram.

"/yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy."