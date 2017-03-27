Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Prove They Are Each Other's Yin and Yang With Matching Tattoos

Siblings by blood, best friends by choice.
Paris Jackson and her older brother Prince Jackson paid tribute to their unbreakable bond with a pair of coordinating ankle tattoos—the yin and yang signs.
"/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy," Paris explained on Instagram.
"/yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy."
The symbols were the perfect representations of their harmonious relationship.
"Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them," the 18-year-old continued. "Though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie."
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Prince kept his explanation short and very sweet. "You are with me and I am with you," the eldest of the three Jackson siblings wrote.
These are not the first pieces of body art for either. Paris previously told Rolling Stone she has 50 tattoos, including nine in memory of her famous father, Michael Jackson. One she had inked last year reads "Queen of My Heart" in the late pop star's handwriting. "He's brought me nothing but joy," she told the magazine. "So why not have constant reminders of joy?"
Prince also has has several previous tattoos done, including an image of Anubis, the Egyptian god of funerals and death, toting a bloody shank on his upper right shoulder blade. He also has a colorful arm and breastplate piece that look like armor. Both were done by Justin Lewis of Dermagraphink, who was also behind their matching symbols.
However, Prince's most recent might also be his most sentimental yet.