Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Is a Grown-Up College Student

Eminem must be one proud dad.

His daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is living life as a normal college student, having grown up without anyone realizing it! Hailie, who was the subject of many of her father's famous rap songs, is studying at Michigan State University after graduating from high school with honors.

Just one peek at Hailie's Instagram makes you realize that she isn't a little girl anymore. Whether she's posting cute pictures of her and her boyfriend or snapping model-status shots, Hailie stuns. The 21-year-old student also isn't afraid to try bold looks, as she often posts photos of herself in tight crop tops and risqué dresses.