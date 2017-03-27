Jana Kramer Defends Taking Her Daughter to Discovery Cove Amid Backlash

Kramer was first condemned for removing her wetsuit and exposing her bikini. In response to one of her followers, the 33-year-old singer said, "I was hot. Anything else u want to criticize?!" In the same photo, Kramer and Cuassin were admiring a nearby armadillo on the beach. One Instagram user warned Kramer that the animal "could cause leprosy," which sent a few of her other followers into a panic. Not that they needed to worry: As of 2015, 95 percent of people are immune to the disease, although there are around 150 to 200 new cases a year in the U.S.

Unfortunately for Kramer, that was only the beginning.