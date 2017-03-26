Hold Up, This Is Us Freaking Out Over Sterling K. Brown's Latest Shirtless Selfie

Now this is what we like to call some major fitspiration.

While everyone was busy obsessing over Milo Ventimiglia's backside on This Is Us, co-star Sterling K. Brown was quickly becoming the most ripped actor in Hollywood.

Brown is currently filming upcoming sci-fi flick Predator alongside Trevante Rhodes, and he couldn't help but shout out the hunky Moonlight star for inspiring him to work on his physique. Alongside a shirtless selfie shared to Instagram Sunday, Brown wrote, "So, I've been working on @the_predator_movie with the wonderful @_trevante_ , & try as I might to believe otherwise...that brother reminds me everyday that I'm 40 years old!"

He added, "Even still...thanks for the inspiration young man. It is greatly appreciated!"

There's no doubt that Sterling can keep up with the best of them in the hot bods department, but let us not forget Trevante's underwear campaign with Calvin Klein.