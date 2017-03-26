Reese Witherspoon Thanks Her ''Wonderful Man'' Jim Toth on Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's marriage just gets better with age!

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt marriage for her talent agent hubby on their sixth wedding anniversary. Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man," Reese captioned a colorful photo of the lovebirds looking out over the sunset.

She added, "He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here's to many more!"

Reese and Jim tied the knot in 2011 during a star-studded ceremony held on her ranch in Ojai, Calif. A year and a half later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Tennessee James. now 4. Witherspoon has two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, 17-year-old Ava Phillippe and 13-year-old Deacon Phillippe.