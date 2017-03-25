Orange Is the New Black Star Samira Wiley Marries Lauren Morelli

Wedding bells are ringing!

Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley married longtime love Lauren Morelli in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday, Martha Stewart Weddings reports. The newlyweds, who met on the set of the wildly popular Netflix series, tied the knot during a confetti-themed celebration in the same place they got engaged last October.

Designed after their love of Funfetti cake, the magazine reports Samira and Lauren called upon Beth Helmstetter Events to plan the wild, fun-loving bash.

Wiley's parents officiated the outdoor ceremony, which was preceded by recession up the aisle to Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It." And no wedding would be complete without a little Justin Bieber! The brides made their grand entrance to the reception as the pop star's smash hit "Baby" played.

Seriously, where was our invite?!