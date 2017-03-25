Millie Bobby Brown Cancels Pop Culture Convention Appearance: I've Worked Too Hard and Need to Rest

Millie Bobby Brown is taking some well-deserved time off. 

The 13-year-old breakout star of Stranger Things pulled out from a previously scheduled appearance at Collective Con on Saturday, citing her demanding schedule and need for rest. In a video message shared to Instagram, Brown briefed fans with the update: "Hey guys, I've never had to do one of these videos before. But I've had to cancel at Collective Con last minute, which is something I've never done and I'm planning on never doing again."

She added, "I just think I've worked too hard and I have to rest as I've had a really long shoot and I'm still filming Stranger Things. I'm sorry to everyone who's going and I promise you guys I'm going to get back to you. I love you guys all, thank you so much for your continued support and thank you."

The pop culture-driven conference held this weekend in Jacksonville, Fla. sent their well wishes to the actress, tweeting, "A special message from Millie Bobby Brown! Get some rest and feel better soon. <3"

Other celebrities slated to attend the three-day gathering include Outlander's Graham McTavishGotham's Jessica Lucas'N Sync member Chris Kirkpatrick and The Walking Dead's Addy Miller. Millie was set to sign autographs and take photos with fans for a fee of $50 and $60, respectively, per Collective Con's website

Similarly, Millie's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp also pulled out of the event for unspecified reasons. 

It's been a whirlwind few months for the British child star, who attended nearly every award show with her Netflix fam and most recently stepped out on multiple occasions during New York Fashion Week in February. And with filming well underway for season two of Stranger Things, it's no wonder Brown hoped to clear her plate for some R&R. 

Here's to a clean bill of health in the very near future for Ms. Millie!

