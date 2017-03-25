Jon Gosselin Lands New Gig as Male Stripper at Atlantic City Nightclub

Jon Gosselin

Instagram/Menuntamed.com

Hold on to your dollar bills! Jon Gosselin is breaking into the world of adult entertainment. 

The former reality star, whose marriage to now-ex Kate Gosselinand family life famously played out on TLC's John and Kate Plus 8, has landed a new gig, this time as a stripper performing with the 'Untamed Male Revue' out of Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Gosselin is set to take the stage for a one-night only event on April 1, and from the looks of photos shared to social media, he's not holding anything back. 

"No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut...? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st!" he tweeted to his 2,000 followers. 

E! News spoke with the 39-year-old about his latest venture, and why he's ready to take the stage in a different kind of light. 

Gosselin shared, "Yes, I'm an integral part of the 'Men Untamed' on April 1."

Photos

Reality TV's Biggest Scandals

After Jon and Kate's decade-long marriage came to an end in 2009, a new reality show titled Kate Plus 8 chronicled her life as a single mother raising two teenage daughter and sextuplets. Since then, Gosselin has shifted his passions into DJ-ing and dove back into the dating game with registered nurse Colleen Conrad.

According to Gosselin, he also now runs promotion and DJ's for the Senate DJ's at Dusk Nightclub at the Dusk Complex. 

But despite his publicly contentious relationship with Kate—who has full legal custody of twins Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin, 16, and sextuplets Colin, Aaden GosselinAlexis Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, Joel Gosselin and Leah Gosselin, 12—Jon spent New Year's Eve celebrating with some of his children. 

Are you looking forward to Jon stripping down à la Magic Mike? Sound off in the comments!

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

